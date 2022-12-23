Elon Musk’s Jet-Tracking Nemesis Is Back on Twitter Under a New Name
UP UP AND AWAY
Jack Sweeney, the college student who was booted from Twitter for tracking the movements of new CEO Elon Musk’s private jet, is back online under a new name. Sweeney’s @ElonJet account and his personal account were removed when Musk claimed that the tracker had allowed a “crazy stalker” to attack a car carrying his son in L.A.—an incident that happened 23 hours after @ElonJet’s most recently tracked flight, and 26 miles away from the airport. Sweeney told Insider he was back on Twitter as @ElonJetNextDay, and would still be tracking Musk’s jet, but would use a 24-hour delay and would write posts manually rather than using a bot to automatically parse publicly available flight data. Sweeney still has more than 30 accounts tracking the jets of other billionaires and politicians, and @ElonJet still lives on other platforms like Donald Trump’s Truth Social.