Elon Musk “does not use a computer,” his lawyers claimed in an artificial intelligence-related court filing, despite Musk’s social media posts about his laptop.

The filing Sunday, Wired reported, was part of a lawsuit by Musk and his artificial intelligence startup xAI against Silicon Valley rival Sam Altman and OpenAI. Musk alleged a breach of contract by developing AI for corporate profit rather than to benefit mankind. The filing came after OpenAI accused Musk of not complying with discovery.

Musk’s lawyers denied that claim, writing that they informed OpenAI earlier this month that they were “conducting searches of Mr. Musk’s mobile phone, having searched his emails, and that Mr. Musk does not use a computer.”

Not only did multiple employees at X tell Wired that the social media site’s owner occasionally uses a laptop, but Musk’s posts on his site contradict the filing.

“This is a pic of my laptop,” Musk wrote in one Dec. 2024 post. “A guy in Germany gave me this cool sticker, so I don’t want to upgrade it and lose the sticker.”

Last month, Musk posted again about what seemed to be the same piece of hardware.

“Still using my ancient PC laptop with the @DOGE sticker made long ago by a fan,” he wrote in response to another user’s question about his gaming setup.

Wired also noted that Musk, in July 2021, wrote on X that he used a “PC desktop” as well as a Mac.

Musk and xAI did not respond to the tech publication’s request for comment.

Musk, who exited his role in the so-called Department of Government Efficiency last month, is also on the receiving end of a lawsuit by Altman, who claims Musk is harassing him and “using every tool available” to harm OpenAI.

“Elon’s nonstop actions against us are just bad-faith tactics to slow down OpenAI and seize control of the leading AI innovations for his personal benefit,” the AI firm said when announcing their countersuit.