Elon Musk’s MAGA Feud Now Includes Key Republican

Elon Musk has found the next target for his limitless ire.

On Monday, X users noticed that the Tesla CEO had unfollowed Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on the platform, which he owns.

The move was unsurprising, as Musk and Johnson have been at odds for weeks due to Musk’s scorched-earth campaign against President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill.

The bill passed narrowly through Congress and was signed by President Donald Trump on July 4, but not before Musk repeatedly excoriated the piece of legislation on X.

In the weeks leading up to its eventual passage, Musk referred to the spending bill as a “disgusting abomination” and described it as “massive, outrageous, [and] pork-filled.” He also came to the defense of fellow opponents like Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, one of just two GOP defectors in the House’s final tally.

In June, Johnson called Musk to speak about the bill, but the billionaire didn’t answer. As social media users relentlessly mocked Johnson for acting like a spurned lover, Musk’s criticism of the bill only intensified.

On June 5, Musk retweeted an old post from Johnson railing against the federal debt with the caption, “Where is the Mike Johnson of 2023!?”

Where is the Mike Johnson of 2023!? https://t.co/wJaUuwUKQv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Johnson responded by insisting that he is the “SAME Mike Johnson.”

Musk’s move on X Monday suggests that there is no love lost between the tech mogul and the GOP leader.

Now, Johnson can safely be added to the list of MAGA acolytes with whom Musk has fallen out, a list that includes Trump, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and former Trump consigliere Steve Bannon.

Over the weekend, Musk followed through on his promises to form a third party, the America Party. The move, announced on X, will likely only intensify the recriminations coming from the president and his allies. On Sunday, Trump took to Truth Social to denigrate his former “First Buddy,” calling him a “TRAIN WRECK.”