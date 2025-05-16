Media

Elon Musk’s Mom Reveals the Real Blood-Sucker in the Family

Maye Musk shared a trailer for a new saucy vampire series directed by Elon’s younger sister, Tosca.

Elon Musk seen at a state dinner in Qatar.
Brian Snyder/Reuters

Elon Musk’s mother is acting like a proud mom as she promotes the latest steamy movie from his lefty younger sibling.

Tosca Musk directed The Black Dagger Brotherhood, a vampire romance series based on the novels by J.R. Ward. Elon’s mother, Maye Musk, shared the trailer for the movie online Friday.

“A vampire romance series directed by my daughter Tosca Musk,” Maye told her 1.4 million followers on X. “Quite different from the sweet romance movies on Passionflix. Excited for the premiere.”

The first episode of The Black Dagger Brotherhood will drop on Passionflix—a streaming service known for adapting spicy romance novels for the screen—on June 5.

A 2020 Wired profile of Tosca noted that Passionflix’s films never cost more than $10 million and must be shot within 15 days. Fast forward five years, and The Hollywood Reporter has called The Black Dagger Brotherhood the platform‘s “most ambitious production” yet.

“The joy of Passionflix is how small we are,” Tosca told The Hollywood Reporter in February. “I don’t think decisions about romance content should be made by male accountants in studios. I love being able to make the books I want to make—books that people at Passionflix want to make.”

Maye Musk on stage at the attends the Central Asian Women's Forum "BeWoman" forum.
Maye Musk was quick to share the first trailer for the vampire series. Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters

In the same interview, Tosca, a Democratic donor, pushed back at critics after her older brother Elon was accused of giving a Nazi salute on stage at an event celebrating President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Passionflix CEO and Co-Founder Tosca Musk attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Passhionflix's "The Air He Breathes" at AMC Santa Monica 7 on August 21, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.

“It’s unfathomable to me that anybody would think such negative things about my family,” she said. “That’s not who we are.”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Passionflix CEO and Co-Founder Tosca Musk attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Passhionflix's "The Air He Breathes" at AMC Santa Monica 7 on August 21, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.
Tosca Musk, a donor to Democratic causes, has defended her brother Elon for his controversial raised-arm salute. Amanda Edwards/Getty

The trailer for The Black Dagger Brotherhood suggests the adaptation will lean into the same campy tone that fans of the books have come to love.

Spanning 23 novels, Ward’s saga centers on a brotherhood of elite vampire warriors fighting to protect their species from soulless human vampire-hunters. The women who fall for these warriors, obviously, play a vital role in the series, too.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: Maye Musk (L) and Tosca Musk attend Passionflix's "Gabriel's Redemption" Part 1 Premiere at Vue West End on June 09, 2023 in London, England.

The books have amassed a passionate fan base, turning the series into a New York Times–bestselling erotica series.

