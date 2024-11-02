Elon Musk’s Mom Suggests She May Break Voting Laws

Elon Musk’s mom Musk stunned Fox News host Neil Cavuto when she appeared to suggest that she would visit polling stations in New York to recast several votes in the coming election.

The Canadian-born dietician used her appearance on the conservative news channel to hit out at voting systems in New York, where you don’t need to provide ID to vote but you do need to have registered.

Cavuto quoted her ‘ Dark MAGA’ X post from last month criticizing voter counting across different states.

“Earlier you said, ‘the Democrats have given us another option. You don’t have to register to vote. On election day, you have ten fake names go to ten polling booths and vote ten times. That’s a hundred votes. And it’s not illegal. Maybe we should work the system too.’”

It is in fact illegal to vote more than once. Cavuto tried to give her the benefit of the doubt.

Maye Musk on Fox News: "If I was dishonest, I could go to every polling station in New York and vote or even go back to the same one every hour." (This is a crime.) pic.twitter.com/EmOV1oArfg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2024

“I think you have disavowed that or maybe you can update me,” he said in a concerned tone.

“Well the thing is, if you don’t have to have ID… Actually my Canadian friends are going to go and vote because you don’t have to have ID.“

Musk appeared to feel exposed after letting the comment slip out.

“I don’t know if they really are,” she said. “But they can vote at every booth if they want to. No ID, you can just vote. So, that’s very scary that they would not look at my ID in New York.”

Cavuto looked solemnly down the camera, perhaps coming to the realization of what America was really up against in this coming election.

“Interesting,” he said, looking down in some nervousness. The billionaire mom appeared to stand by her remarks.

“From that experience, what did you take away?”

“Well I could take away that if I was dishonest, I could go to every polling station in New York and vote or even go back to the same one every hour,” she responded as she failed to acknowledge what she was suggesting was highly illegal.

Republicans have ramped up accusations of voter fraud across different states in an apparent attempt to justify overturning election results should Trump not win.

The RNC has already put out hundreds of lawsuits over vote counting rules, Donald Trump has accused voters in Philadelphia of “ cheating ” and Elon Musk has been caught up in election interference allegations after paying out $1m to voters.

Elon Musk has also endorsed the dangerous ‘Dark MAGA’ movement which promotes authoritarianism, conspiracy theories and a dystopian world where a Donald Trump win is the only possible election scenario.