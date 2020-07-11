CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Elon Musk’s Net Worth Surpasses Warren Buffett’s Thanks to Tesla Boom

    MEASURING CONTEST

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Joe Raedle/Getty

    Elon Musk’s net worth surged past that of Warren Buffett’s this week on the back of Tesla’s recent boom, Bloomberg reports. Musk’s fortune rose by $6.1 billion Friday to a total of roughly $70.5 billion as Tesla’s stock jumped 11 percent, whereas Buffett’s dropped to $69.2 billion after a $2.9 billion donation and recent lackluster Berkshire Hathaway performance.

    The electric car manufacturer’s shares have skyrocketed 269 percent this year. Musk’s one-fifth share ownership of Tesla comprises the bulk of his fortune, his majority ownership of SpaceX much of the rest. He’s the highest-paid CEO in the country with an annual salary of $595 million. 

    Read it at Bloomberg