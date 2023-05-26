Elon Musk’s Neuralink Cleared By FDA for In-Human Studies
ROBO-BRAIN
Despite a rocky past with federal officials and an initial rejection in March from the Food and Drug Administration, Elon Musk’s brain-chip company shared on Twitter Thursday that it has received FDA approval to launch its first in-human clinical study. “This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people,” the company said. Neuralink has yet to open recruitment for the clinical trial but expects to announce additional information soon. The team behind the brain implant hopes to aid people suffering from paralysis and “expand our abilities, our community, and our world” with the technology, according to Neuralink’s website. In December, The United States Department of Agriculture launched a federal probe into the company over potential breaches relating to the treatment of animals in testing after internal staff complaints.