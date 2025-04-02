A canvasser in Pennsylvania who helped collect signatures for Elon Musk’s super PAC during the 2024 presidential election is suing the organization, saying he was stiffed $20,000.

The Philadelphia man—who filed the lawsuit anonymously because he says he fears retribution—said he went door to door collecting signatures for a petition to support free speech and gun rights, CNN reported.

Musk’s pro-Donald Trump America PAC had offered $100 to every registered voter who signed the petition, plus $100 for each additional voter they convinced to sign. But the suit alleges the canvasser wasn’t paid for the signatures he gathered and claims there could be at least 100 victims in the same position.

“This lawsuit is about keeping promises,” the man’s attorney, Shannon Liss-Riordan, told CNN. “He was expecting to be able to pay his bills because of this promise. He was pounding the pavement during the campaign because Elon Musk asked him too. He believed in Elon Musk.”

In October, Elon Musk campaigned with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. He also poured more than a quarter-billion dollars into Trump's re-election campaign. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement to the network, America PAC spokesperson Andrew Romeo denied any wrongdoing.

“America PAC is committed to paying for every legitimate petition signature, which is evidenced by the fact that we have paid tens of millions of dollars to canvassers for their hard work in support of our mission,” Romeo said in a statement.

The group is “committed to rooting out fraud” and has “the right to withhold payments to fraudsters,” he added.

The group previously came under fire in Pennsylvania for holding $1 million sweepstakes in support of Trump, who won the state against former Vice President Kamala Harris by 1.7 points.

The world’s richest man—who poured more than $290 million into Trump’s re-election effort, tried a similar strategy in Tuesday’s election for a Wisconsin state Supreme Court seat. Despite spending $21 million on the race and offering more $1 million giveaways, his candidate lost by 10 points.