Elon Musk’s Private Jet Travel Rules Included in Hacked Documents

A guide to serving Elon Musk was leaked as part of a cyberattack on private jet company NetJets Inc. that describes him as a “nice, laid-back” person who crew members must also avoid speaking to unless spoken to first.

According to Bloomberg, crew are to refrain from engaging in small talk with the billionaire unless he initiates it. The guide also notes that Musk “does not enjoy unexpected WiFi outages” and “likes to take a nap, even on day trips.”

Crew members were also reminded that Musk is “not interested in conserving fuel,” but rather “wants to fly as quickly and direct” as possible.

The guide, apparently written in November 2024, also states that Musk likes the cabin at 65 degrees, the lights dim, and the passenger air vents switched off as he “does not like noise.” The crew are also advised to avoid offering Musk tech support: According to the document, “Mr. Musk considers himself self-sufficient and does not need help with technology—if he does, he will ask.”

Musk, a frequent flyer on private jets, is notoriously private about his flying habits, going so far as to threaten legal action against 20-year-old Jack Sweeney who operated an account on X that tracked Musk’s flights and subsequently had his account banned from the site.

Neither Musk nor NetJets responded to Bloomberg’s requests for comment, but NetJets is currently investigating a breach in which a hacker stole information from “a very small number of owners” as the result of a successful phishing scam last month.