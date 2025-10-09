Elon Musk’s Self-Driving Telsas Face Major New Probe

Elon Musk’s self-driving Teslas are going under the microscope in a new probe following a series of incidents. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation on Tuesday into 2.88 million cars equipped with full self-driving technology (FSD). It comes after it received a raft of incident reports. The list includes running red lights, hitting vehicles, and driving on the wrong side of the road. There are 58 reports in total, claiming the vehicles violated safety laws while in self-driving mode. Of those, 14 involved crashes and 23 led to injury, the Associated Press reports. The administration stated that drivers claimed they often had no warning that the vehicle was about to do something unexpected. Tesla is navigating a fraught period. It was found partly responsible for a deadly crash in Miami in 2019 and is now on the hook for $240 million in damages. It plans to appeal. It has also been sued by the parents of Krysta Tsukahara, who died in a Cybertruck crash last year. Tesla requires drivers to be prepared to take control at all times in FSD vehicles.