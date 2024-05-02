Elon Musk’s Starlink Keeps Providing Internet in Unlicensed Areas
FIVE-STAR SERVICE
Elon Musk’s satellite venture Starlink is still providing unlicensed internet across the globe, even after it warned customers their illegal service would be shut off, according to Bloomberg. Starlink sent out a notice to users in several African countries, saying its roaming capability was not intended for long-term use and that those who did not leave unlicensed areas should expect to have their service turned off on May 1. The warning followed a Bloomberg investigation that revealed that Starlink was providing service in areas ruled by oppressive regimes, including Sudan, which has been the site of bloody clashes between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group. Adam Mohamed, a resident of El-Fasher, Sudan, was among those whose internet continued to work past the deadline. “I’m currently talking to you through the Starlink connection, it’s the only way of connecting between people, especially those who fled the war,” Mohamed said. Users in South Africa also received warnings from Starlink, but an online poll of 100 users found that 73 percent still had service after the deadline.