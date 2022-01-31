CHEAT SHEET
Elon Musk’s Teen Nemesis Is Going After Other Billionaires
The 19-year-old who rejected a $5,000 offer from Elon Musk to stop tracking his private jet has upped the ante and will reportedly now start tracking other billionaires, too. Jack Sweeney, currently in his freshman year at the University of Central Florida, is the creator of a Twitter bot that monitors the plane’s activity. Musk contacted the teen last year offering $5,000 for him to shut the account down, citing security concerns; Sweeney refused and made a counteroffer of $50,000. The billionaire has not replied and instead blocked Sweeney on social media, according to Bloomberg. The enterprising teenager says that he will track planes belonging to Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and other high-profile businesspeople.