Elon Musk Building Secret Giant Battery Connected to Texas Power Grid

Read it at Bloomberg Green
Elon Musk has been building a gargantuan battery connected to the Texas power grid, which nearly failed last month, plunging millions into the dark. A Tesla subsidiary registered as Gambit Energy Storage LLC has set up camp just south of Houston in the Texas town of Angleton, to develop a 100-megawatt energy storage project. The construction project, which will build a battery with enough energy to power 20,000 homes on a high-capacity day, has been operating undercover—workers shielded equipment and kept onlookers away—until public records confirmed the company’s ties to Tesla.