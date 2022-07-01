Tesla Hit With ANOTHER Racial Discrimination Suit

Eight months after a jury awarded a former Tesla factory worker $137 million in a racial discrimination case, Elon Musk’s company has been hit with a new lawsuit by 15 Black workers who say they faced racial abuse and harassment. Reuters reports that the new complaint alleges workers of color at the Fremont, California, plant were subjected to slurs and racially charged insults, got the hardest assignments, and were passed over for promotion. “Standard operating procedures include blatant, open and unmitigated race discrimination,” the complaint—which is one of 10 discrimination suits against Tesla—alleged. The electric vehicle maker has denied such allegations in the past—and a judge cut the whopping award from October down to $15 million, sparking a new trial.
