Jack Dorsey Tried to Sell Musk on Twitter Months Before $44B Deal: Texts
U UP?
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey wanted to bring Elon Musk on the social media company’s board months before the Tesla mogul made the $44 billion deal from which he’s now seeking to escape, according to text messages released as part of Musk’s ongoing legal drama. The text log revealed Dorsey texted Musk on March 26, saying he’d pushed for Musk’s addition to the board nearly a year prior, but that its other members had “said no.” Dorsey explained that the Twitter board “is just super risk averse and saw adding you as more risk,” adding that that was around the time he made the decision to leave the company. A little over a week after the text exchange, Musk announced plans to join Twitter’s board, only to make his multibillion-dollar offer shortly after. Also revealed in the partially redacted log were texts with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner, also the new owner of media outlet Politico. In private messages on March 30, Döpfner urged Musk to buy Twitter, telling him it would “be fun.” Döpfner also offered to “run” the platform on Musk’s behalf. Twitter and Musk are set to square off in Delaware Chancery Court in mid-October.