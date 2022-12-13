Twitter Rolls Out Gold Checkmarks for Business Accounts
ALL THAT GLITTERS…
Twitter has unveiled new gold checkmarks for official business accounts as CEO Elon Musk attempts to rid the social media platform of what he calls “corrupt and nonsensical” legacy verified accounts. The change comes on the heels of the relaunched Twitter Blue, which gives subscribers a blue checkmark regardless of their relevance, with many previously verified accounts now appearing with the ominous note, “This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable.” Twitter reportedly plans to implement gray checkmarks for government and “multilateral” accounts to continue differentiating them from the blue checkmarks, essentially taking Twitter right back where it started, but with three colors and a whole lot of confusion.