CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Musk’s Views on Uyghurs Even Creeped Out Bari Weiss: New Book
BRIDGE TOO FAR
Read it at X
Elon Musk even managed to alienate former New York Times journalist Bari Weiss—the paragon of contrarianism—by arguing that were “two sides” to China’s repression of the Uyghur people, according to a new book by Walter Isaacson. Weiss, Isaacson writes, irked Musk by questioning whether “Tesla’s business interests in China might affect the way he managed Twitter.” The billionaire conceded that he would need to avoid angering the country’s leadership. Musk previously generated controversy by opening a Tesla showroom in Xianjing, where many of the human rights abuses are taking place.