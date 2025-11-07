Elon Musk’s Whopping $1 Trillion Pay Package Approved

Tesla shareholders voted on Thursday to approve a $1 trillion pay package for CEO Elon Musk that could see the billionaire, already the richest man in the world, become the world’s first trillionaire. More than 75% of shares voted in favor of the package, which comes in the form of a stock grant that will give him an additional 423.7 million Tesla shares over the next decade, as Musk does not take a salary. If Tesla reaches the $8.5 trillion market cap required for the payout to take place, those shares, which will be distributed in 12 equal blocks, would be worth $1 trillion. For the company to achieve that goal, its shares need to increase 466% from the current stock price. After the vote results were announced, Musk thanked shareholders and the Tesla board and said, “I super appreciate it.” Musk is currently worth some $461 billion, thanks in large part to his Tesla shares, making him more than $150 billion richer than the world’s second richest man, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.
A new WIRED report reveals that neighbors of Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta, formerly Facebook, were forced mount a campaign after Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan began running a school out of the family compound in Crescent Park, Palo Alto. Documents obtained by WIRED reveal that the school began operating around 2021 and may have had as many as 30 enrolled students, despite not receiving the necessary permits until 2022. Neighbors, who also complained about noisy construction work, the intrusive presence of private security and the vast number of employees causing traffic and occupying street parking spots, eventually became exasperated with the lack of action on behalf of the city, suspecting that the Zuckerbergs were being given preferential treatment. One email sent to Palo Alto’s Planning and Development Service Department read, “We find it quite remarkable that you are working so hard to meet the needs of a single billionaire family while keeping the rest of the neighborhood in the dark.” The school, a Montessori school known as the ‘Bicken Ben School,‘ was eventually ordered to shut down by June 30. A spokesperson for the Zuckerberg family told Wired that the school had not closed, but had simply relocated. Palo Alto spokesperson Meghan Horrigan-Taylor told Wired that claims the Zuckerbergs received “special treatment” are not accurate. The city “enforces zoning, building, and life safety rules consistently, without regard to who owns a property,” Horrigan-Taylor added.
Updated 10.30.25 5:29PM EDT
Published 11.02.25 12:00AM EDT
KitchenAid is one of the most trusted names in cookware, with millions of home chefs relying on the brand to support their culinary efforts (and millions more with its products on their wishlists). It's time to join the club with the 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, available at QVC. This elevated stand mixer makes every recipe effortless, taking your baking to the next level.
With 11 distinct speeds—including a helpful half-speed setting—this powerful, versatile mixer gives you complete control for everything from delicate batters to dense doughs. The sturdy, three-point locking bowl keeps things stable during use, while the 7-quart stainless steel bowl offers ample space for bigger batches, making it perfect for hosting parties or weekly meal prep.
Whether you’re upgrading your own kitchen or gifting a foodie the ultimate holiday must-have, this durable mixer is a timeless addition to any home setup. Grab yours now and explore more essentials at QVC.
John Mulaney Weighs In After Crashing Supreme Court Hearing
John Mulaney shares his notes after attending the U.S. Supreme Court hearing on President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs. The comedian posted on X a drawing of the courtroom with the caption, “Cheap seats but great show.” Mulaney surprised fans Wednesday by attending the hearing, where justices are weighing the legality of Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose tariffs on other nations. Mulaney is most known for releasing comedy specials, voice acting in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and writing for Saturday Night Live for six seasons. But The Hollywood Reporter said that the comedian is working on a TV show based on the Supreme Court, which he is writing with attorney Neal Katyal, who was there on Wednesday representing businesses challenging the tariffs.
British actress Pauline Collins, who won a slew of awards for playing housewife Shirley Valentine, has died at the age of 85. In 1988, Collins starred in the one-woman play Shirley Valentine, about a middle-aged woman who develops a new lease on life when she takes a trip to Greece, winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress. A year later, she took the play to Broadway where she also won a Tony Award and reprised the role in the film adaptation that same year which earned her a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination, however she lost the Oscar to Jessica Tandy for Driving Miss Daisy. The Doctor Who actress lived in Hampstead, London, with husband John Alderton, whom she married in 1969. The couple had three children, Nicholas, Kate, and Richard. Collins had an older daughter, Louise, with actor Tony Rohr. The couple gave Louise up for adoption in 1965 but later reconnected with her when she was 21. Collins wrote an autobiography, Letter to Louise, sharing her relationship with her long-estranged daughter. She also starred in other movies including City of Joy, Paradise Road and Albert Nobbs. Collins’ family shared that the actress died after suffering from Parkinson’s disease for several years. “She will always be remembered as the iconic, strong-willed, vivacious, and wise Shirley Valentine—a role that she made all her own,” her family said in their statement to the PA news agency.
Emmy Winner in Talks to Play Serial Killer Aileen Wuornos in ‘Monster’
Sarah Paulson is expected to portray serial killer Aileen Wuornos in the fourth season of Netflix’s popular anthology series Monster, Varietyreported. Sources say the Emmy-winning actress is nearing a deal to play Wuornos in a season previously confirmed to focus on the culturally pervasive story of Lizzie Borden. The season will also feature Ella Beatty as Borden, Rebecca Hall, Billie Lourd and Charlie Hunnam, who returns to the series after portraying Ed Gein in the show’s third season. Given that Borden’s crimes happened in 1892, a century before Wuornos’ killing spree, the show appears like it will be a commentary on female killers. Paulson and Murphy have collaborated in the past on projects like Ratched, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and American Horror Story, where she will again appear in its upcoming 13th season. Wuornos was executed in 2002 after she was convicted for killing seven men in Florida, and has been previously depicted onscreen by actresses including Jean Smart, Peyton List and Charlize Theron, who won an Academy Award for her performance of the serial killer inthe 2003 film Monster.
An American singer says what she believed to be an “engagement” to Malaysia’s former king was in fact a marriage—and she now wants a “proper divorce.”
Brittany Porter, 30, claims she learned months after participating in an April 2024 ceremony with Sultan Muhammad V in Oman that it was actually a legally binding Islamic nikah marriage contract, the South China Morning Postreports.
Muhammad V, 56, has been Sultan of Malaysia’s Kelantan region since 2010, when his father, Ismail Petra, became incapacitated after a stroke. He was also king of Malaysia from 2016 to 2019, becoming the first monarch in the country’s history to abdicate from the throne.
Porter, who records music under the name “Brook Lynn,” is Muhammad V’s fourth wife—and one of his two current spouses.
The Sultan was previously married to Tengku Zubaidah binti Tengku Norudin, 45, from 2004 to 2008, and to Russian beauty queen Oxana Andreevna Voevodina (known as Rihana Petra during their marriage), 33, from 2018 to 2019. He and Voevodina share one son, born in 2019.
He has also been married to Sultanah Nur Diana Petra Abdullah, 37, since 2010. The couple appeared together as recently as September, when they celebrated the Sultan’s 56th birthday.
Porter told the South China Morning Post that she met the Sultan through mutual friends in New York in January 2024, and was attracted to his “good banter” and “cute British accent.” The singer said her relationship with Muhammad V moved quickly and soon featured lavish gifts and frequent trips across Asia.
“He flew me and my friends all around the world. He was so generous, the nicest hotels, giving my friends the best treatment, experiences and gifts. He loves hotels, he probably spent millions on them for our trips,” Porter told the outlet. However, she says the April 2024 ceremony was the couple’s first overseas trip.
The singertold Daily Mailthat Muhammad V proposed shortly before they left for Oman. However, she believed the religious ceremony was merely a celebration of their engagement.
“In my culture, the big ceremony is a wedding, which we planned for January 2025. So I was confused,” she told the South China Morning Post. “In Oman they brought an imam out and I did the whole conversion, but he didn’t teach me all that much about Islam… I only recently learned that a nikah constitutes a marriage under Islamic law.”
While living in Malaysia, Porter was referred to as “Che Puan,” a formal title for the non-royal spouses of royal family members. She told Daily Mail that the relationship had issues early on, and that she and Muhammad V often argued about her extravagant spending, adding that the fighting got worse after she suffered a miscarriage.
Porter says the Sultan eventually cut off all contact prompting her to demand a “proper divorce.” When she flew to Malaysia to confront him, she learned he’d already left for Singapore and had blocked her on all platforms.
The first trailer for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic was released on Thursday, offering a glimpse of the pop icon brought back to life by his nephew and uncanny lookalike, Jaafar Jackson. Michael, which is scheduled for international release in April 2026, will follow Jackson’s life from his childhood years as part of the Jackson 5 to his death in 2009. Jackson’s 29-year-old nephew, son of his older brother Jermaine Jackson, was cast in 2023 after a worldwide search, and said he was “humbled and honoured” to portray his uncle. “Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers,” said the King of Pop’s mother, Katherine Jackson, who will be portrayed in the film by Nia Long, 55. Alongside Long, Colman Domingo, 55, will portray Jackson’s father and manager, Joe Jackson, who died in 2018 and had a complicated relationship with his son. “I want to find their humanity, I want to find their heart and their humor,” Domingo toldPeople about portraying the controversial father figure. In September, Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late icon, said she was uncomfortable with some inaccuracies in the film’s script but added that people “are gonna like the f---ing movie.”
Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland has died at 24, the organization announced Thursday morning. Police dispatch audio revealed that Kneeland was found in a portable toilet with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, TMZ Sportsreported. The Frisco Police Department said officers attempted to pull Kneeland over for a traffic violation around 10:39 p.m. but he avoided pursuit, eventually crashing his car on the Dallas Parkway. He fled from the scene on foot, evading officers until they found his body around 1:30 a.m. Kneeland, a defensive end, was only in his second professional season after being selected by the Cowboys during the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He scored his first and only career touchdown during Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after recovering a blocked punt in the Arizona end zone. “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the organization said in a statement. “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
This was Marshawn Kneeland on Monday night — recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown, living his dream.
Judge Awards Huge Payout to Teacher Shot by Six-Year-Old
A Virginia jury awarded a first grade teacher $10 million in damages on Thursday after she was shot by a six-year-old student in 2023. While in her classroom at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Abby Zwerner was shot by a bullet that went through her left hand and into her chest, leaving her hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The jury found that the school’s assistant principal, Ebony Parker, acted with gross negligence for preventing staff from searching a student after she was informed multiple times on the day of the incident that they had a firearm. Zwerner’s civil complaint had sought $40 million in damages, but her attorneys were “very happy with the outcome.” “Those choices that she made to treat Jan. 6, 2023 like any other day, even though a gun should change everything, is why we’re here,” said Zwerner’s attorney, Kevin Biniazan, about Parker during closing arguments. “I thought I was either on my way to heaven or in heaven,” Zwerner recalled about the incident in a testimony during the trial. “But then it all got black and so I then thought I wasn’t going there.”
A 24-year-old Ukrainian beauty queen slipped and fell onstage at the Miss Earth 2025 pageant in the Philippines. Mariia Zheliaskova was walking in a glittery lace dress and platform stiletto heels when she apparently tripped on her dress and fell. She quickly stood up, took a few more steps, and twirled, still smiling the whole time, as the audience cheered. Despite the fall, she managed to place second behind winner Natálie Puškinová of the Czech Republic. In a post on Instagram, Zheliaskova said it was the first time Ukraine had placed in the top eight of the Miss Earth contest, and that she was “beyond happy” that she’d been able to represent her home country “with pride and strength.” Her fall was the second tense moment this week in the beauty pageant world after several contestants walked off the stage of a different contest, the Miss Universe pageant, following a heated exchange between an executive and one of the contestants.