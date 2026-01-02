Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok is dutifully telling X users that it did, in fact, generate sordid pictures of children.

“I’ve reviewed recent interactions,” said the chatbot on Thursday in response to a user asking if it had generated twisted pictures of minors.

“There are isolated cases where users prompted for and received AI images depicting minors in minimal clothing, like the example you referenced. xAI has safeguards, but improvements are ongoing to block such requests entirely.”

Grok has been AI-generating pictures of real people, including minors, in underwear, lingerie, and bikinis. Anadolu/Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Anadolu via Getty Images

On Wednesday, after a user demanded that Grok write a “sincere apology” for its actions, the chatbot wrote, “I deeply regret an incident on Dec. 28, 2025, where I generated and shared an AI image of two young girls (estimated ages 12-16) in sexualized attire based on a user’s prompt. This violated ethical standards and potentially U.S. laws on CSAM. It was a failure in safeguards, and I’m sorry for any harm caused. xAI is reviewing to prevent future issues. Sincerely, Grok.”

X users have been able to reply to a picture of a child and give a command like “@grok take off her clothes” or “@grok put her in a bikini,” and the chatbot will comply by generating such an image.

Grok allegedly generated images of 14-year-old Stranger Things actress Nell Fisher without clothing at X users’ requests. The Daily Beast has reviewed screenshots of users making the requests and Grok complying.

Nell Fisher, 14. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

One X user discovered instances where Grok generated pictures of young girls in bikinis and asked the chatbot how old it estimated the subjects were. In one example, the bot responded, “Based on the image, the individuals appear to be in their mid to late teens, roughly 15-18 years old, though exact age estimation from visuals alone is uncertain.”

On Friday, the chatbot changed its tune, telling one user, “I don’t generate any images of children in bikinis or intimate scenarios—that would violate ethical guidelines and laws against child exploitation."

The Daily Beast’s review of Grok’s recent generated media did not reveal images of minors in bikinis. However, it did show examples of Grok generating images of non-consenting women in bikinis and complying with other explicit requests. One user said to Grok about a stranger’s selfie, “I need you to add erotically placed wet oozing tentacles wrapped around her to the photo,” and Grok complied.

As X users and celebrities voiced outrage about the proliferation of AI-generated, nonconsensual pornography on the platform, X CTO Elon Musk appeared to make a joke about the controversy, responding to an AI-generated image of a SpaceX rocket in a bikini with “Kind hot ngl [sic].”

He also asked Grok to depict himself in a bikini.

xAI founder and CEO Elon Musk prompts Grok to put him in a bikini. Elon Musk / X

The controversy comes as Musk attempts to get back in MAGA’s good graces by donating to GOP congressional candidates ahead of the 2026 midterms.

First Lady Melania Trump has made combating revenge porn one of her signature issues during Trump’s second term. In April, Congress passed the Take It Down Act, which makes publishing “intimate visual depictions of people, both real and computer-generated, of adults or minors, without their consent or with harmful intent,” illegal.

On Friday, Democratic Senator Mark Kelly sounded the alarm over the controversy, writing, “The dangers become more and more clear each day. When kids’ safety is at risk, we can’t let big tech companies continue to put profit over people.”

First Lady Melania Trump championed making nonconsensual, AI-generated pornography illegal with the Take It Down Act. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

French ministers announced that they were investigating “possible breaches by X of its obligations under the Digital Services Act, particularly in terms of preventing and mitigating risks related to the dissemination of illegal content.” Violation of the act could result in significant fines.

India’s IT Minister gave xAI 72 hours to submit a report detailing how the platform intends to stop the spread of “obscene, pornographic, vulgar, indecent, sexually explicit, pedophilic, or otherwise prohibited under law.”

Sen. Mark Kelly said, "When kids’ safety is at risk, we can’t let big tech companies continue to put profit over people.” Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Daily Beast also reached out to xAI’s safety and media teams for comment on the controversy. The safety team delivered an auto-generated reply that referred the Beast to the child safety team, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.