Elon Musk’s X Announces New Rules Allowing Porn
X-RATED
Adult content has long deluged Twitter, but in a new update announced Monday, the social media platform now known as X will allow more NSFW material. As spotted by TechCrunch, Elon Musk’s X updated its guidelines to allow “consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behavior.” “Sexual expression, whether visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression,” X says in its update. “We believe in the autonomy of adults to engage with and create content that reflects their own beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality.” There are still restrictions, though. Content must be “properly labeled” and not “prominently displayed,” meaning it can’t be shown in profile pictures or banners. The guidelines also prohibit content that promotes “exploitation, nonconsent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, and obscene behaviors.” But of course, consistent content moderation is easier said than done; just earlier this year, X struggled to stop the spread of explicit AI-generated images of Taylor Swift. The site ultimately blocked all searches of Swift’s name, a solution that may not be as easy for regular users reporting nonconsensual material.