Elon Musk’s X Getting Probed by E.U. Over Israel-Hamas Content
‘WALK THE TALK’
The European Commission is investigating X to determine if its handling of graphic illegal content and disinformation related to Hamas’ attacks on Israel puts the Elon Musk-owned platform in violation of its new Digital Services Act. Thierry Breton, an industry commissioner, announced on Thursday that the European Union had sent a formal request for information as a “first step” in the probe. “The #DSA is here to protect both freedom of expression & our democracies—including in times of crisis,” he tweeted. The move comes after Breton sent a letter to Musk on Tuesday warning him of concerns that his platform was knowingly allowing problematic content to circulate. In a response to the commissioner’s letter, according to the Financial Times, Musk cited the platform’s “open source and transparent” content policy, and asked him to share its alleged violations with the public. “Merci beaucoup,” he added. The commissioner responded, “You are well aware of your users’—and authorities’—reports on fake content and glorification of violence. Up to you to demonstrate that you walk the talk.”