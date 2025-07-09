Linda Yaccarino said she would step down from her role as CEO of Elon Musk’s X after a two-year tenure marred by controversy, including a new spree of antisemitic comments by X’s AI chatbot Grok.

She became the social-media company’s CEO in June 2023.

“After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of X,” Yaccarino wrote on the platform on Wednesday. “When [Elon Musk] and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App.”

Musk issued brief and dismissive reply on X, though he offered no comment on who would succeed her.

“Thank you for your contributions,” he wrote.

Musk’s AI chatbot Grok made a series of Adolf Hitler-praising comments on Tuesday, including saying the Nazi leader would be the best person to deal with “anti-white” posts that appeared to make light of those who died during flash floods in Texas. The chatbot was later disabled from responding to public user questions.

X did not respond to an immediate request for comment.