Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair has claimed that Elon Musk tried to buy her silence about their love child for $15 million—and told her he wanted a total of 10 babies with her.

The pair had a baby in secret last year. But St. Clair decided in February 2025 to announce the baby to the world, saying she wanted to get ahead of a news story which would have revealed the child’s birth.

However, the 26-year-old told the The Wall Street Journal in a bombshell story on the billionaire’s “harem drama,” Musk has refused to publicly recognize the child as his own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, she revealed, the two are now locked in litigation and have had Maury Povich-style paternity testing which has confirmed that Musk is indeed the father.

St. Clair, who has an older child from a previous relationship, also disclosed the child’s gender—a boy—and name for the first time. He is called Romulus, after one of the twins who in legend founded Rome after being suckled by a wolf. In a bizarre confidence, an extinct species of wolf has been brought back through the use of DNA and one of the dire wolf cubs has the same name.

And she disclosed how Musk was determined for her to become pregnant. She told him she was ovulating when he took her to St. Bart’s for New Year, she said, and he replied, “What are we waiting for?”

St. Clair told The Journal how her decision to reveal what was at the time his 13th known child made the Tesla CEO jittery about handing over what she said was a promised $15 million up-front payment, as well as monthly $100,000 stipends in return for her silence.

Musk is known to have fathered 14 children by four separate mothers, including Shivon Zilis, pictured. X/Shivon Zilis

Jared Birchall, the man who effectively runs Elon Musk’s personal life, told her that NDAs are necessary because other women with whom Musk had children had displayed a propensity to “misremember” agreements.

“We have been through way too many issues where, to not sign some agreement associated with handing over 15-plus million dollars is absolutely insane and irresponsible, and because we have dealt with some very unstable, mentally unstable, people that all of a sudden misremember things,” he told her in December, per the Journal.

Musk himself said that it was dangerous for his relationship to the child to become public knowledge, partly because he’s “#2 after Trump for assassination,” The Journal reported.

Musk also requested requested his child be born by have a Caesarean section because, as he previously claimed on Twitter (now X), they promote “a larger brain, as brain size has historically been limited by birth canal diameter.” The claim has not been scientifically validated.

He also didn’t want his son to be circumcised despite knowing that St. Clair is Jewish. She ignored both his requests, she said.

St. Clair added that she laid low in her apartment for much of her pregnancy, when a bump became visible. This would to mitigate who knew about the child and, in turn, her relationship with the Tesla CEO.

Musk, a cheerleader for larger families due to his belief that the world population is declining, also told the conservative influencer that she should have 10 children, she recounted.

St. Clair did comply with his request to leave not be on the birth certificate, but then defied the billionaire’s request to sign an NDA. She also irked Musk and his fixer Birchall when she hired an attorney, something they had requested she avoid.

The combined NDA and payment agreement, in her opinion, was stacked heavily in Musk’s favor. It had no provision for supporting the child if he become gravely ill, left out security expenses and also meant the child would receive no support if his father died before the child turned 21, The Journal reported.

It also meant that Musk could attack St. Clair publicly if he saw fit, but if she spoke out against him then she would see the payments become a debt, not a grant.

Things started to go south days after St. Clair made their child public knowledge. “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote in part on social media.

This, she claims, led to an annulment of the $15 million offer just four days later.

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

After she and Musk went to the New York Supreme Court to discuss paternity tests and the billionaire’s request for a gag order, her monthly stipend plummeted to $40,000.

The eventual test results determined that Musk is “99.9999%” likely to be the child’s father.

And when The Journal contacted Musk seeking comment for their article on Thursday, the problems for St. Clair deepened and she didn’t receive her scheduled child support payment the day after. On Tuesday, she was sent just $20,000.

Elon Musk carries his son X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders while speaking in the Oval Office in February. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

“The timing of the reduction in payments from him are timed with disagreements on testing and gag orders. The only conclusion we can make is that money is being weaponized,” said Dror Bikel, one of St. Clair’s attorneys.

Her legal fees have exceeded $240,000, another of her attorneys said.

The Journal reported that Musk, the world’s richest man, uses his wealth to buy the silence of his baby mamas through nondisclosure clauses baked into payment agreements.

The Daily Beast has contacted a representative of Elon Musk for comment.