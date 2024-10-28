Musk’s Super PAC Dirty Deletes Post Calling Harris a C-Word

Elon Musk’s super PAC appears to have tweeted an ad calling Kamala Harris the “C-word”—before swiftly taking down the crude message.

The America PAC‘s X account, @America, posted the ad: “America really can‘t afford a ’C-Word' in the White House right now,” according to MeidasTouch.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW: Elon Musk quietly deletes post from his pro-Trump PAC calling Kamala

Harris a “C-word” (tap to see deleted post text) pic.twitter.com/MzH5M7cq0l — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 28, 2024

The news company reported that the post was then deleted—but not before politicos could take notice.

“Elon‘s PAC is running this teenaged boy level message about how Kamala is a ’c-word,‘” political strategist Tim Miller wrote on X.

Musk has embedded himself into the Republican party’s campaigning, creating the America super PAC, which he himself had donated about $75 million last quarter, according to a Forbes report.

Musk, along with his super PAC, have caused a legal frenzy in the past month after hosting a $1 million daily sweepstakes to registered voters in swing states through Election Day. On Monday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a lawsuit against Musk and the super PAC alleging that it is running an illegal lottery in Philadelphia and throughout Pennsylvania.

“Running an illegal lottery and violating consumer protections is ample basis for an injunction and concluding that America PAC and Musk must be stopped, immediately, before the upcoming Presidential Election on November 5,” read the complaint.