Drew Barrymore’s Favorite Sunscreen Is 25% Off for Prime Day

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At this point, we all know that wearing sunscreen (regardless of the season or climate) is a non-negotiable for preventing skin cancer and sun damage, fine lines, and enlarged pores. While it’s an integral step in any skincare routine, not all formulas are created equal, and if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, it can be extra challenging to find a formula that doesn’t cause your skin to freak out. EltaMD’s collection of mineral sunscreens consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and celebrities. Drew Barrymore, Kim Richards, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Brooke Shields are all reportedly fans of the affordable suncare brand.

EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen is a standout favorite—and an Amazon bestseller. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. Plus, it’s enriched with complexion-boosting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.

EltaMD UV Clear Oil-Free Tinted Sunscreen for Face SPF 46 Down From $47 Shop Now Amazon

In a 2018 Instagram post, Barrymore waxed poetic about the brand’s top-rated UV Clear Oil-Free Tinted Mineral Sunscreen. “I break out from almost every sunblock. So I’m like ‘do i want acne or Brown pigmentation?’,” she said in the caption. “Then i found this. It’s a lightweight sunscreen with a tiny bit of tint and a good number SPF. I have been long time fan of this line.”

The acne-safe and rosacea-friendly formula is available in tinted and non-tinted formulas and delivers SPF 46 and a sheer, white, cast-proof finish that’s neither too matte nor too dewy. For a limited time, score 25 percent off EltaMD’s coveted sunscreen lineup during Amazon’s Prime Day event.