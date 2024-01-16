Elton John Finally Achieves EGOT Status at Emmys

CHEAT SHEET
Sir Elton John achieved EGOT status tonight, winning his final award in the Emmy/Grammy/Oscar/Tony quartet at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards. The singer won for his Disney+ program Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, which was nominated in the Best Variety Special (Live) category. Although John was unable to attend the show to accept the award, executive producer Gabe Turner gave a speech on the singer’s behalf. According to Turner, John is “absolutely fine. But he wanted to send his love and thanks to the Television Academy for this wonderful award.” Prior to his Emmy win, John won five Grammys, two Oscars (for songs in The Lion King and Rocketman), and one Tony for the Aida score.