Elton John AIDS Foundation Banned by Russia to Protect ‘Traditional’ Values

Russia has banned the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) from operating in its borders, declaring it an “undesirable” organization that undermines “traditional spiritual and moral values.” The foundation, set up by the singer in 1992, seeks to provide treatment for HIV and promote LGBT+ causes around the world. In a statement announcing the move, Russia’s prosecutor general accused the EJAF of promoting “anti-Russian propaganda” and claimed the organization “disguised” itself as a humanitarian project in order to “discredit traditional values and escalate social tensions.” A separate statement by the prosecutor’s office also complained about the foundation’s promotion of “non-traditional sexual relationships, Western family models, and gender reassignment.” Under Russian law, being labeled “undesirable” means a person or organization is considered a threat to national security, and citizens can face up to five years in prison or a major fine for cooperating with them. Over 140 groups have been labeled “undesirable” in Russia, including major humanitarian organizations and NGOs including the World Wildlife Fund, Greenpeace, Transparency International, and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Reuters