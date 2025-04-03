World

Elton John AIDS Foundation Banned by Russia to Protect ‘Traditional’ Values

SHUT DOWN

The country’s general prosecutor complained the organization promotes “non-traditional sexual relationships.”

Tom Sanders
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Elton John and David Furnish attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation )
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS

Russia has banned the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) from operating in its borders, declaring it an “undesirable” organization that undermines “traditional spiritual and moral values.” The foundation, set up by the singer in 1992, seeks to provide treatment for HIV and promote LGBT+ causes around the world. In a statement announcing the move, Russia’s prosecutor general accused the EJAF of promoting “anti-Russian propaganda” and claimed the organization “disguised” itself as a humanitarian project in order to “discredit traditional values and escalate social tensions.” A separate statement by the prosecutor’s office also complained about the foundation’s promotion of “non-traditional sexual relationships, Western family models, and gender reassignment.” Under Russian law, being labeled “undesirable” means a person or organization is considered a threat to national security, and citizens can face up to five years in prison or a major fine for cooperating with them. Over 140 groups have been labeled “undesirable” in Russia, including major humanitarian organizations and NGOs including the World Wildlife Fund, Greenpeace, Transparency International, and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read it at Reuters
Tom Sanders

Tom Sanders

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsEx-Social Security Head: This Is When Elon Musk Will Stop Checks Going Out
Michael Daly
TrumplandBill Maher’s ‘Mind Was Blown’ After White House Meal With Trump
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsThe One Question Everyone in D.C. Is Asking After Trump’s Election Meltdown
David Gardner
PoliticsGOP Rep Quotes Infamous Nazi Joseph Goebbels During Censorship Hearing
Kenneal Patterson
PoliticsTrump Admin Deals Harsh Blow to 9/11 Survivor Program
Kenneal Patterson