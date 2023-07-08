CHEAT SHEET
Elton John Bids Goodbye With Last Show of Decades-Long Career
Goodbye yellow brick road. Music legend Elton John will play the last show of his career’s final tour in Stockholm, Sweden, on Saturday, closing off over 50 years of touring the world to share his timeless hits. “What a journey this tour has been and now we find ourselves at the end of it,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Tonight is the final night.” His “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour began in 2018, but COVID-19 postponed its end, originally slated for 2021. According to a video John included in his post, the tour featured 330 shows and more than 6.25 million fans. While the five-time Grammy award winning Rocket Man will no longer be going on tour, he plans to continue working on music.