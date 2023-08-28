CHEAT SHEET
Elton John Hospitalized After Falling in France
Elton John was hospitalized over the weekend after falling in his home in Nice, France, according to reports Monday. Luckily, the stint in the hospital was a brief one for the legendary 76-year-old singer. “We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the South of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” John’s rep told Page Six. “Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.” John reportedly has been spending the summer in his French villa alongside his husband and their two children.