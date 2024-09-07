Elton John Reveals How He Feels About Trump’s Nickname for Kim Jong-Un
‘GOOD ON YA DONALD’
Elton John has finally revealed what he thinks about former President Donald Trump’s nickname for Kim Jong Un—Rocketman—in an interview with Variety released Saturday. “I laughed, I thought it was brilliant, I just thought ‘good on ya Donald the Rocketman, yea,’” said John, the true Rocketman. “Donald’s always been a fan of mine, he has been to my concerts many, many times, so I have always been friendly toward him, I thank him for his support,” the 77-year-old singer added. “When he did that I thought it was hilarious, it made me laugh.” When asked about Trump giving Kim a signed copy of the song, John reacted, “Of course he hadn’t heard of it... I’d be very surprised if he had. I’ve never toured North Korea, and I have no intention of doing so.” A vocal supporter of President Joe Biden, John concluded by saying, “I thought it was a light moment.” On a more serious note, John recently posted to Instagram that a “a severe eye infection” left him partially blind.