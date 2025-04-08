Elton John Reveals the Phone Call That Changed His Life

Elton John’s life might have looked a little different if he hadn’t made one phone call. While reflecting on faith in an April 7 episode of The Howard Stern Show, the “Rocket Man” singer revealed that he only came to be religious after getting sober and realizing how much of his life had been strung by fate. “I was never religious until I got sober and then I figured out that there had been so many things,” John explained, going on to recall one night at home where he was feeling lonely and called up a friend to bring some people over to hang out with—one of which would end up being his husband, David Furnish. “David came through the door that night. Now what made me make that phone call, I have no idea why I did it. I just said, ‘I’ve got to make this phone call,‘” the singer continued. “If I hadn’t made that [phone call] I would’ve never met David. My whole life would’ve been different. I wouldn’t have children, I wouldn’t have had the most brilliant manager there is. I wouldn’t have the love of my life.” The couple met in 1993 and officially married in 2014. They share two sons, Zachary and Elijah.

People