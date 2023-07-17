Elton John Testifies at Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Assault Trial
A-LIST DEFENSE
Elton John and his husband David Furnish gave evidence at Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial in London on Monday. The pair joined the proceedings from Monaco via video link as part of the trial in which Spacey has been accused of sex offenses against four men in the U.K. between 2001 and 2013. John was asked about Spacey’s attendance at a charity gala ball held at the singer’s home in Windsor for almost 20 years after one of the complainants said Spacey assaulted him as he was driving the actor to the gala in 2004 or 2005. John said he remembered Spacey staying at his home after one of the events, adding: “I can’t remember him coming down after that.” A prosecutor also showed him a photo of a complainant outside a London theater on another occasion, with John saying he didn’t recognize the man and wouldn’t have noticed him in the “mad rush” to get to his car after leaving a venue. “They could be the queen and I don’t notice,” he said.