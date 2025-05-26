Elvira Offers Meghan Markle Beauty Advice After Dig About Her Hair
Meghan Markle learned over the weekend what happens when you come for Elvira, the Mistress of the Dark. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, had joked on her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder that when she used box hair dye during the COVID-19 pandemic, she looked like Elvira, the ‘80s horror icon known for her campy, jet-black wig. “I thought, ‘I’m going to look just like she does on the box,’ and instead, it was this very inky, almost Elvira-esque black hair,” Meghan said in late April during an episode featuring salon owner Kadi Lee. Over the weekend, the 73-year-old Queen of Halloween, whose real name is Cassandra Peterson, shared a screenshot of an article about the episode on Instagram. “Hey princess, if you ever need beauty advice from a queen, just let me know,” she wrote, along with a smirking emoji. When she’s not performing as Elvira, Peterson—who developed the character while performing as a member of The Groundlings comedy troupe in Los Angeles—is a redhead. Besides starring as Elvira, she has appeared in dozens of other film and television roles.