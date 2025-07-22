Elvis Fans in Heartbreak Hotel as ‘Shambles’ $400 Show Left them Feeling ‘Like Mugs’

Elvis fans have panned the “absolutely atrocious” Elvis Evolution experience in London, U.K. When first announced in January 2024, show creators Layered Reality had promised to “use AI and feature holographic projections of the star”. It later pulled back on that ambition, telling the BBC, “The concept developed from those early stages, and this was made clear when tickets went on sale in October 2024.” The curator of the immersive experience, which charges between $100 and $400 for a ticket, said it took the “creative decision” to use AI instead to “upscale archive footage” and fill in gaps it “know[s] happened” between clips. Despite some positive feedback, others were left feeling “more like mugs than VIPs.” Mark and Tracey Baldwin, who had $400 VIP tickets that included a mid-show Champagne break, were left spitting by what they saw, and said other customers left part-way through. “It was a shambles from start to finish, there was no Elvis, it was just a video of him that you could watch on YouTube,” Tracy told the BBC.