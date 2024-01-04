CHEAT SHEET
    Elvis Presley Will Return to the Stage as an AI Hologram

    Elvis Presley performs in the 1970s, in this handout image.

    Elvis Presley Enterprises LLC/Handout via Reuters

    Elvis hasn’t left the building after all. In 2024, fans will be able to see the King of Rock and Roll performing in an all new stage show—sort of. “Elvis Evolution,” which is set to premiere in London in November, is being billed as an “immersive concert experience” using holographic projection and artificial intelligence (AI). A life-sized digital version of Elvis will perform some of his biggest hits as part of the show in an as yet unannounced venue in the heart of the English capital, after which the venue “will also host an After Party at its ELVIS-themed restaurant and bar with live music,” according to the show’s website. The show will travel to Las Vegas, Tokyo, and Berlin after its British debut.

