    Emails Reveal Senate GOP Candidate Blake Masters Defended 9/11 Conspiracy Theorists

    ‘DON’T VOTE’

    Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling

    Breaking News Intern

    Brandon Bell/Getty

    Blake Masters’ Arizona opponents have had a field day drudging up controversial comments made by the Senate GOP candidate, devoting campaign ad-spots to moments when Masters’ called the Unabomber an “underrated” thinker, or when he blamed America’s WWI entry on banking interests. But emails recently obtained by Huff Post from a leftist vegan co-op list during Masters’ time at Stanford University reveal comments the primary winner made during his undergraduate years, including when he said there’s nothing wrong with being a “conspiracy theorist” when it came to questioning who benefited off the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center. “The story we’ve been told about 9/11 may indeed be correct, but blindly accepting it would be an error (as would accepting ‘conspiracy theories’ without reasonable possibilities/evidence presented),” he wrote. In another email, Masters took aim at George W. Bush’s administration, sharing a blog post in which he said the “United States government is fascist.” Masters also used the platform to argue that elections were a form of “coercion,” and shared other anti-voting sentiments with the listserv. “I encourage you not to vote today, because it’s simply not worth your time,” Masters wrote in one email reported by the outlet.

    Read it at Huff Post