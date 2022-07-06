Emails Show Biden Planned to Nominate Anti-Abortion Judge Same Day Roe Was Overturned
STELLAR TIMING
Emails obtained by the Louisville Courier-Journal confirm reports that Biden planned to nominate an anti-abortion judge to a lifetime post on the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. An email sent to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on June 23 states that the White House intended to nominate Chad Meredith, a member of the ultra-conservative Federalist Society who has worked on cases aimed at limiting abortion access, to the District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky on June 24. A June 29 follow-up email specified that the information on the nomination was “pre-decisional and privileged.” The nomination, however, never went through, and the White House has refused to comment on the decision, for which it is receiving significant backlash. Abortion rights groups issued a joint statement criticizing the nomination, and Beshear called it “indefensible.”