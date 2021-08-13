‘Future of the Party’: Emails Show Fox News’ ‘Striking Effort’ to Boost DeSantis’ Profile
LET’S GET IT RON
It’s obvious who Fox News has rebounded to after its relationship with Donald Trump hit the skids. Emails obtained by the Tampa Bay Times show Fox producers gushing over Gov. Ron DeSantis and inviting the Florida Republican on air almost every day for months on end. The newspaper reports that emails between Fox and the governor’s office show he was asked to appear on the network 113 times between the 2020 election up to February. Some emails fawn over DeSantis, with one producer writing: “The governor spoke wonderfully at CPAC.” Another told the governor’s team that Fox host Martha MacCallum wanted to “spotlight the STARS of the GOP... she named Gov. DeSantis as one.” One email reportedly saw a producer allowing DeSantis to pick any topic he wanted as long as he came on air. Fox defended its coverage to the Times, saying it “works to secure interviews daily with headliners across the political spectrum which is a basic journalism practice at all news organizations.”