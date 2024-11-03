Scouted

This Thoughtful Gift Decodes a Dog’s Breed Mix and Health Risks

PAW-RIGIN STORY

Forget the chew toys this year—give the dog lovers in your life the gift of discovery with Embark’s dog DNA test.

Happy Dog and Owner Celebrating Christmas Together by Tree With a Dog DNA Test Kit Gift
Embark/Embark

Looking for a memorable gift for a dog parent in your life—or for yourself? Embark’s Dog DNA test offers a unique way to bring owners and their pups closer than ever.

Developed by veterinarians, Embark’s highly accurate Breed ID test offers a comprehensive breakdown of a dog’s breed, family tree (all the way back to their great-grandparents), and geographic origin. It even gives owners the ability to reunite dogs with their canine relatives. According to Embark, 94% of dogs tested have at least one database match that’s as genetically related as human first cousins!

That’s a fun reason to get this. Now here’s a serious one: if you decide to get the Breed + Health Test, your giftee can get all of the above and screen their dog for over 270 genetic health risks, like drug sensitivities and degenerative diseases, as well as predisposed traits like shedding and appetite. Embark offers the gift of deeper insight into a dog’s needs, helping owners give dogs their best lives.

No matter which tests you get, they all start with a swab of the inside of the dog’s mouth which is analyzed by Embark’s lab. Right now, you can pick up a Breed ID Test for $99 ($30 off) or a Breed + Health test for$139 ($60 off).

Breed ID Test
Originally $129
Buy At Embark$99

Free Shipping

Breed + Health Test
Originally $199
Buy At Embark$139

Free Shipping

