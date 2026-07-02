Embarrassing Fixes to Trump’s Tacky State Fair Arch Revealed

Desperate attempts have been made to stop President Trump’s Great American State Fair from literally falling apart before our eyes.

Trump’s event, held on the National Mall, has already been subject to poor attendance, which has even been called out by his own supporters.

Now the miniature version of Trump’s Triumphal Arch has undergone a botched facelift, after visitors complained about one of the event’s main attractions looking “plastic,” and christening it a “Temu” arch, after the budget website.

The first incarnation of Trump's arch at the State Fair. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

Visitors initially spotted the white vinyl wrinkling and separating from the arch’s wooden frame. New Corinthian-style columns and additional molding were added to the exterior of the arch on Tuesday.

The arch on Tuesday, with new columns in place. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

New photographs taken by Reuters on Wednesday show serious cracks in the new molding added to the replica arch. Yellow material, which looks like polyurethane expanding foam, which is used to fill cracks, is oozing out of the structure.

A mystery substance oozes out of the molding. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

The expanding foam appears to have melted and dripped farther down the arch, while one crack contains no foam at all.

Photographs taken from underneath show the extent of the cracks, with the expanding foam struggling to fill the gaps.

The new additions to Trump's arch seem to be struggling. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

A video posted on X by the Democrats’ Matt Rein on Wednesday about the changes to the “Temu Arch” also shows the extent of the cracks.

The Daily Beast contacted State Fair organizers Freedom 250 to ask about the cracks in the arch and what material was being used to attempt to fill them.

A unnamed spokesperson said, “It’s just a replica, maybe try celebrating the 250th anniversary and stop writing nonsense articles. The event features everyone from deep blue California and New York to purple states like Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan, Virginia, to red ones. Cover real news."

It continued, “While freedom 250 is focused on celebrating and unity your outlet continues to go above and beyond to the top spewers of pessimism. Journalism would show case the Americans joining together. No American would want to invite this outlet to cover their birthday party. Happy 250!!!”

The spokesperson also said the new columns added to the arch were “always planned.”

The hot weather has not been kind to Trump's fair. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

The quality of the construction of the arch has been highlighted by previous visitors to the State Fair.

Former CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta posted a damning video on Monday where he included close-up shots of the arch, calling out its “shoddy construction.”

The base of the arch was several inches above the ground it rested on.

Acosta also filmed large gaps between the “faux columns” on one of the pavilions at the fair, saying they were “two or three feet” away from reaching the ground.

Jim Acosta shares images of "shoddy construction" at Trump's Great American State Fair. X

DC News Now interviewed attendees on Monday, after noting there were “long stretches of open space across parts of the National Mall” on Monday, with activity concentrated around key attractions such as the Ferris wheel.

One visitor said they were disappointed after seeing Trump’s replica arch in the flesh.

“The photos just make it seem like it’s going to be this big, beautiful thing,” Maggie of D.C. said. “It looks plastic.”

Visitors get sweaty at Trump's empty State Fair. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

On Wednesday, Trump promised supporters he plans to return to the State Fair for his July 4 rally, despite the predicted extreme heat.

A heatwave with record-breaking temperatures that could reach 115 degrees is expected to last into the July 4 holiday weekend.