Embarrassing Beauty Pageant Mix-Up Goes Viral
An awkward moment at Miss Grand International is prompting sympathy and criticism alike from viewers. The 76 contestants stood on stage, hoping to hear their country as one of the 20 finalists. Host Matthew Deane read out “Miss Grand Paraguay” to cheers and applause as Isamar Herrera covered her face with glee before confidently strutting down the runway, striking a pose at the end, and heading to where the other finalists stood. The only issue was that Herrera was Miss Grand Panama, not Miss Grand Paraguay. “Aaah, I beg your pardon, I announced Miss Grand Paraguay,” Deane said. “There is a lot of noise in this hall, packed full of fans from all over the world,” he said as Paraguay’s representation, Cecilia Romero, proceeded to the front. Herrera walked away from the finalists and didn’t make the final round. The moment went viral, with some viewers sympathizing with Herrera: “Could they not stop her sooner?? Poor girl,” one wrote, while another penned, “Even the cameraperson heard Panama or Canada because they zoomed in on one of them.” Others, however, weren’t as considerate, commenting “I heard paraguay clearly” and “I would have died of embarrassment.”