Embarrassing Secret About Trump’s Kennedy Center Rebrand Exposed

The decline in ticket sales at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was made even worse after Donald Trump’s name was added to the venue, according to a report.

The president’s controversial MAGA takeover of the center in Washington, D.C., last year drove audiences away, and performers pulled out of scheduled shows.

However, analysis from The Washington Post found that the dire situation at the Kennedy Center was exacerbated after Trump’s name was added to the building in December 2025. The rapid decline in ticket sales and fleeing donors means that the center is on course to generate around $100 million less in total revenue than it had anticipated.

This is despite those connected to the MAGA rebrand of the Kennedy Center insisting that renaming it would be crucial to stave off financial ruin, even as they knew the true extent of the declining numbers.

Trump’s name on the Kennedy Center caused major damage, despite only being there for a few months. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/Alex Wroblewski, Getty Images

In June, after a judge ordered Trump’s name to be removed from the venue, a Justice Department lawyer tried to argue that renaming the center after the president was necessary because it “represented a saving of The Kennedy Center which, if this doesn’t happen, would go into financial and structural collapse.”

One official familiar with the center’s finances said that while it took a “huge hit” in the months after the president installed himself as chairman, it was an “absolute fiscal cliff” when Trump’s name was added to the building.

“Donors disappeared, ticket sales disappeared, artists disappeared—like it was doomsday,” they told the Post.

In total, officials at the center estimate that the venue’s budget target will fall short by 70 percent and contributed revenue will decline by 25 percent, leaving it with a $23 million deficit.

Trump installed himself as chair of the Kennedy Center last February after branding the arts venue too “woke.” Trump brought in MAGA loyalist Richard Grenell to lead the institution, despite his lack of experience in arts or culture, and disbanded the board, replacing members with MAGA figures such as White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and former Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Ticket sales fell by half in the week after Donald Trump announced his takeover of the Kennedy Center in February 2025. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Ticket sales at the Kennedy Center soon plummeted, and the venue reportedly gave away more complimentary tickets in a desperate bid to fill seats.

The board voted to add Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center in December 2025, but a federal judge ordered its removal after ruling that only Congress can change the venue’s name.

Despite the financial disaster surrounding the MAGA takeover, the center’s board of trustees voted earlier this month to again add Trump’s name to the building, as well as close it for two years of renovations.

The lengthy closure of the venue amid a period of declining revenue and reliance on ticket sales puts the entire future of the arts venue at risk.

Democratic Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Kennedy Center trustee not appointed by Trump, is challenging the attempt to return the president’s name to the building through the courts.

In a lawsuit, Beatty’s lawyers argued that closing the center for two years is an attempt to hide the “embarrassing fact” that renaming it after Trump has been a financial catastrophe.

“Such a self-interested gambit, sacrificing the Kennedy Center to save face, represents a quintessential breach of fiduciary duty,” they wrote.

A White House spokesperson told the Post: “President Trump did what Democrats wouldn’t by finally committing the resources and the leadership needed to restore the Kennedy Center and make it the finest performing arts facility in the world.”