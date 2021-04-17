Embattled British Choreographer Liam Scarlett Dead at 35
NO CAUSE GIVEN
Internationally renowned choreographer Liam Scarlett—who was dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct—has died at the age of 35, according to the Associated Press. Scarlett, who danced with the Royal Ballet in London before shifting over to choreography, was named artist-in-residence by the company in 2012. His Jubilee Pas de Deux was staged by the Royal Ballet that same year to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 60th year atop the throne, and Scarlett produced a new version of Swan Lake for the legendary troupe in 2018. In 2019, the Royal Ballet suspended Scarlett over allegations made by former students. The allegations were never proven, but Scarlett’s contract was terminated and future productions of his work were canceled.
“At this difficult time for all of our family, we would ask that you respect our privacy to enable us to grieve our loss,” Scarlett’s family said in a statement. No cause of death was given.