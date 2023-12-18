Embattled Hornets Star Miles Bridges Denied Entry Into Canada: Report
BUZZ OFF
The Charlotte Hornets are likely to face off against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night without Miles Bridges after the star forward was denied entry into Canada, according to multiple reports. Bridges’ status was first called into question when he posted and quickly deleted a tweet that read “Got denied in the 6.” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported soon after that anonymous insiders had confirmed to him that Bridges had been barred from Canada over his past legal problems. The Hornets were working to get the forward across the border in time for the game, according to the Charlotte Observer. Bridges, 25, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of injuring a child’s parent in a June 2022 case involving the mother of his two children, who has accused him of abusing her “in every way.” Currently serving three years of probation, he turned himself in to Charlotte police in October, months after a warrant had been issued for his arrest over an alleged protection order violation. A court date is set for next February.