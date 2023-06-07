Embattled CNN Boss Chris Licht Gets the Boot

Chris Licht has been removed as CEO of CNN, The Daily Beast has confirmed.

The executive’s ouster follows weeks of turmoil and drama, culminating with the publication of a devastating profile in The Atlantic that further eroded the network’s faith in his leadership. Puck first reported Licht’s exit on Wednesday morning.

In the interim, Licht will be replaced by longtime CNN executive Amy Entelis. The departure also comes just days after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav installed his own longtime lieutenant David Leavy as the network COO. Alongside Entelis and Leavy, the network will also be temporarily led by EVP of editorial Virginia Moseley and programming EVP Eric Sherling.

During the network’s Wednesday morning editorial call, Zaslav confirmed Licht’s exit. “This job was never going to be easy,” the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO said, adding: “He was in the line of fire, and he’s taken a lot of hits.” Zaslav also stated that “for a number of reasons, things didn’t work out,” noting that “it’s unfortunate” and “that’s on me.”

Licht did not speak on the call and had yet to send a memo to staff about his departure. It was also confirmed that Wednesday would indeed be Licht’s last day on the job.

His brief tenure as the network’s boss was marked by plummeting ratings, extensive job cuts, programming shifts that didn’t pan out, and high-profile firings of on-air personalities. All of this, it appeared, was part of an effort to reshape CNN into a “centrist” news organization and appeal to a supposedly broader audience.

In the end, Licht’s style of leadership apparently made nobody happy—not even Zaslav, whose vision for the network he was trying to implement.

Speaking to how Licht had long lost the newsroom, staffers on Wednesday told The Daily Beast that they’re not only glad that he’s gone, but that they wish former boss Jeff Zucker would come back.

“It's really sad. He destroyed this place,” one on-air personality said of Licht. “Now we have to start over. I’m hoping Jeff comes back, frankly.”

Licht got off to an inauspicious start last year when his first major move as CEO was to axe CNN+ just weeks after the streaming service’s expensive and rocky launch. The termination of the much-hyped digital streamer came just after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger was finalized, foreshadowing further cost-cutting that would be on the horizon.

Layoffs continued throughout the rest of the year, as Licht was tasked with helping WBD clear billions from its budget. Meanwhile, Licht also set about following Zaslav and right-wing investor John Malone’s mission to move CNN away from so-called “advocacy” and more towards a more “objective” approach aimed at appealing to conservatives just as much as liberals.

Along the way, Licht fired the network’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, who had become the face of the network’s political news coverage and a primary target for CNN’s loudest conservative critics. Licht also sent D.C. correspondent John Harwood packing, who was outspoken in his criticism of the Trump administration.

Licht, who had launched both Morning Joe and CBS This Morning, attempted to use that same formula at CNN—but the results were disastrous. Looking to revamp CNN’s low-rated morning programming, he teamed longtime primetime anchor Don Lemon with host Poppy Harlow and White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins. CNN This Morning, however, would become more notable for its paltry ratings and the numerous controversies sparked by Lemon’s on-and-off-screen behavior.

Eventually, Lemon was booted following a series of sexist on-air remarks, over-the-top interviews, and behind-the-scenes confrontations with his co-hosts. Notably, Licht only pushed Lemon out after giving him an opportunity to undergo “formal training” amid the scandals.

Yet, as it has in the past, the 24/7 news network outlasts any executive. That was made clear on Wednesday morning when anchor Kate Bolduan informed viewers that Licht was gone. “News to us here at CNN and you at home,” she said.