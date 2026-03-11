Embattled Democrat Attempts GOP Makeover in New State

An ousted democratic candidate appears to be trying on a new political jersey after a string of bruising losses. Former Dalton, Illinois, mayor Tiffany Henyard has now qualified to run as a Republican in Georgia for a seat on the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, positioning herself as the lone GOP candidate in the May 19 general election for the District 5 seat. The party switch marks the latest chapter in a rocky political career that has already included electoral defeats and controversy. Henyard, who served as Dalton’s mayor and previously as supervisor of Thornton Township, lost her 2025 bid for reelection as mayor after being defeated in the Democratic primary by Jason House. Her tenure in Illinois also drew scrutiny from federal investigators over her handling of taxpayer funds while she served as Thornton Township’s supervisor. The politician attempted to reclaim her position as township supervisor in 2025, but the local Democratic caucus denied her a spot on the ballot.