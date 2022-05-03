Embattled Former Police Chief Busted for Impersonating Cop

CHEAT SHEET
Mike Jones stepped down as the police chief of Brookside, Alabama, in January after a media investigation revealed he had transformed the small town into a cash cow by targeting motorists for traffic tickets. Now AL.com reports that Jones has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer after being stopped for doing 78 in a 55 mph zone. He was allowed to go on his way after flashing his old badge, authorities said. “I can’t stand a dirty cop,” Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman said of Jones. “I can stand a thief better than a dirty cop. All they do is take people’s rights. I can’t stand them.” Jones’ lawyer did not respond to a request for comment from AL.com.