    Embattled Kevin Spacey Ordered to Pay $31M Over Misconduct

    Kana Ruhalter

    Breaking News Intern

    Nicole Harnishfeger/Getty Images

    After a contentious legal battle that largely stayed out of the spotlight, disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has been ordered by the Los Angeles Superior Court to pay $31 million to the production company behind House of Cards, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Spacey, who played Frank Underwood in the political thriller, has been accused of sexually preying on young men, including inappropriately touching a production assistant. The production company, MRC, ultimately terminated his contract when the allegations came to light, and the showrunners were forced to shorten and rewrite the sixth season after his departure. The latest filing alleges Spacey broke a variety of contractual obligations, including acting in a “professional manner” that is “consistent with [MRC’s] reasonable directions, practices, and policies.” “The safety of our employees, sets, and work environments is of paramount importance to MRC and why we set out to push for accountability,” said producer MRC.

