CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Scouted Gift Pick: Our Favorite Mug for Morning Coffee

    GIFT PICK

    Daniel Modlin

    Commerce Staff Writer

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

    If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

    WHAT IT IS

    Ember Mug: What’s worse than having no coffee? Having cold coffee. Thankfully the Ember Mug solves that problem. It’s battery powered and can keep your coffee (or any other hot beverage) at the jussst right temperature.

    Ember Mug

    Buy at Amazon$100

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    WHO TO GIFT IT TO

    Your mother who loves tech, but remember to help teach her how to use it. A new mom that needs all the coffee she can get (without it going cold on her).

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.