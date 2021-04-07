Scouted Gift Pick: Our Favorite Mug for Morning Coffee
GIFT PICK
If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.
WHAT IT IS
Ember Mug: What’s worse than having no coffee? Having cold coffee. Thankfully the Ember Mug solves that problem. It’s battery powered and can keep your coffee (or any other hot beverage) at the jussst right temperature.
Ember Mug
Free Shipping | Free Returns
WHO TO GIFT IT TO
Your mother who loves tech, but remember to help teach her how to use it. A new mom that needs all the coffee she can get (without it going cold on her).
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.