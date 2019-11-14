LOST IT
Washington Teacher Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Students, Say Cops
A teacher in Washington state was arrested Wednesday after repeatedly threatening to shoot her students, police have said. The woman hasn’t been named by officials, but they said she is a 58-year-old teacher at Emerald Ridge High School in South Hill. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said the teacher made the threat while on the phone with a caseworker, who then called the cops to report the threat. The sheriff’s school resource deputy assigned to the high school contacted the teacher at her home and “the teacher repeated the threat to the deputy and was placed under arrest,” according to the sheriff’s office. She was booked on a charge of threats to injure. “Everybody knows you don’t talk about guns or make any threats in school,” said Det. Ed Troyer. “If the student does it, they’re going to jail. Now we have a teacher doing it. They’re also going to jail.”